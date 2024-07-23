The ripple effects of SF’s floundering office market 

The situation is improving , elected officials insist, citing return-to-office mandates and the AI boom. But these arguments are little comfort to the companies that are struggling to adapt to what appears to be a permanently changed world . From furniture installers to plant whisperers, businesses face a choice: wait for an uncertain return to familiar circumstances or pivot to new opportunities.

A major culprit is remote work and the growing proportion of empty or nearly empty office buildings that dot downtown. That stagnation — measured in record-high vacancy rates north of 36% — is not just a drag on the city budget but has rippled out like shockwaves, imperiling the once-thriving network of businesses that serve and support office workers.

Before Covid, Conklin Bros. bustled with flooring orders for local offices, hotels and hospital systems. Now, the firm has “very few salespeople and very few calls,” she said.

“We’re struggling,” she said. “We’re just trying to stay open and stay afloat.”

An employee for the past 35 years, JoAnn Edson, can’t remember business ever being as slow as it is now.

Bay Area carpet and flooring company Conklin Bros. has existed in one form or another for nearly a century and a half, starting with a mule-drawn wagon and weathering the 1906 earthquake and a constant cycle of economic booms and busts.

Warding off ‘desolate’ spaces

Before the pandemic, Indoor Greenery had a “99.9% renewal rate,” according to owner Rita Nossardi Stern, as the firm seeded offices with bushy dracaenas or braided-trunk ficus trees.

But the sudden shift to remote work threw that statistic to the wind as companies ditched their offices and had no need for new plants once their contracts ran their course.

“How are we doing? Well, we are persevering,” she said with a sigh. “As an entrepreneur, you need to be able to take adversity and ride with it.”

Christian Figueroa from another plant provider, The Wright Gardener, echoed Stern. At the start of the pandemic, about half of the company’s staff took voluntary layoffs, as a quarter of its commercial clients dropped off. A handful of employees were “essential workers” who kept plants alive at a time when few people entered office buildings.

Business has since crept back up, though Figueroa has noticed some changes: Fresh flowers on front desks are out (they’re expensive and need frequent replacement), while orchids and moss walls are in (elegant but lower effort).

The few companies utilizing their offices are packing in more greenery, too. Figueroa theorizes that plants offer ready-made vibrancy in an era of lower office attendance.