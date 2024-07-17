In 2022, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff boldly proclaimed that “office mandates are never going to work.” Now his company is soft-pedaling its own policy.

According to an internal memo reviewed by The Standard, San Francisco’s largest private employer has made the call to bring the majority of its employees back into the office, reversing a broad shift to remote work during the pandemic.

Select employees in sales, workplace services, data center engineering and onsite support technicians under the chief information officer will be required to come to the office four to five days a week, effective Oct. 1.

All other departments – including marketing, legal and product teams – will be designated “office-flex” — meaning they must come in at least three days a week. The company’s other engineering roles are also in this bucket, although they will be required to come in only at least 10 days each quarter.

Unless working from a client site, the ability to be fully remote will be granted only on an exemption basis, the new guidelines say. One such exemption is for engineers working on Salesforce’s Heroku platform.