“Drumroll please! Announcing Dreamforce September 2024 in San Francisco!” the mayor’s post to X, formerly known as Twitter, said. Thanking Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff by name, Breed added: “Dreamforce is coming back for another incredible year in our beautiful city by the bay—the only place it has ever called home.”

Benioff also posted: “Get ready for an electrifying experience at Dreamforce 2024! Thrilled to share the news that Dreamforce, the worlds largest enterprise tech conference, will be returning to San Francisco, the stunning city by the bay–and now the AI capital of the world in 2024! In partnership with Mayor London Breed and our beloved city, Dreamforce 2023 set new standards with outstanding safety measures, cleanliness and hospitality for our 40,000 visiting trailblazers.”

He followed by inviting all to attend Dreamforce Sept. 17-19, 2024, “as we explore the amazing future of AI, Data, CRM and Trust together.”

The company billed this year’s gathering from Sept. 12 to 14 as the “largest AI event in the world” on its website. The Foo Fighters and Demi Lovato performed as well.

Breed was named as a “special guest” for an AI-based pitch competition, where she touted the city as a center for the nascent industry. Of the top 20 AI companies, eight are located in San Francisco, Breed noted at the time.

As early as August, some speculation that the conference could move away from San Francisco came after comments Benioff made to the San Francisco Chronicle. Benioff later framed them as tough love meant to spur civic clean-up efforts.

Las Vegas, which has attracted a number of conferences away from San Francisco, has often been raised as a potential new location for Dreamforce. Earlier this year, the Google Next conference announced it was decamping from Moscone Center to Las Vegas.