The Standard’s Alex Mullaney answers a reader-submitted question about how much Salesforce pays to close down streets around Moscone Center for its Dreamforce conference.

Closing a city street for construction or a block party can cost money, time or both. And closing down a major thoroughfare in San Francisco for a megaconference is no different.

Just like a contractor reserving a section of curbside to park trucks or a community group throwing a block party, Salesforce works with City Hall to throw its annual Dreamforce conference at Moscone Center. That means working with city agencies to apply for permits and organize resources—just on a much larger scale.

Salesforce worked with San Francisco’s transportation agency, police department and the city-owned Moscone Center to throw its star-studded, three-day conference this week for 40,000 attendees. (Dreamforce is projected to generate $89.3 million for the city this year, according to San Francisco Travel’s Lori Lincoln.)

The event ended late Thursday, but Howard Street between Third and Fourth streets is still closed, and traffic is detoured through Sunday as workers deconstruct all the equipment used for the conference. So how much does it cost the city to keep traffic moving around Moscone Center when Dreamforce is in full effect? Here’s the breakdown: