But Price’s tenure coincided with a spike in violent and property crime that her opponents used to criticize her prosecution practices, claiming she created a system of “catch and release.”

Price, the first Black woman to hold the DA post, assumed office as part of a wave of progressive prosecutors seeking to reform criminal justice across the nation. The 67-year-old pledged to reduce sentences, end charging youth as adults, and prosecute misconduct by police.

Both officials are progressive women of color elected in 2022. They have criticized the recall efforts against them as being waged by billionaires. But both had political blunders that drove enough residents to sign petitions to put their recall on the ballot.

In preliminary results, voters supported both recalls by a nearly identical margin: 64.2% to 35.8% for Thao, and 64.7% to 35.3% for Price.

East Bay voters had their say Tuesday on whether to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. They appear to have chosen to send both packing.

Price’s opponents organized against her just six months into her six-year term. (A 2022 state law modified the election cycle for some state offices.) Save Alameda for Everyone, which raised nearly $4 million for the effort, argued she was reducing sentences for criminals, refusing to charge violent felons, and failing to support victims of crime. Her office missed deadlines to file charges in more than 1,000 misdemeanor cases that had been sitting on her desk for a year.

Thao also faced criticism for being soft on crime. Organizers of Thao’s recall said the effort was sparked by the mayor’s management of the police department — particularly, by firing Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

But there were other criticisms. Gov. Gavin Newsom sent CHP officers, prosecutors, and surveillance cameras to help suppress crime, and the FBI raided her home as part of a political scandal. But one of the most culturally significant, and probably most lasting, strikes against Thao is the departure of the Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball team for Las Vegas.

Thao, the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city, argued she should stay put since she balanced the city’s budget, inked a deal to redevelop the Coliseum, and stemmed a spike in violent crime (there were no reported homicides in October).

If confirmed, the recall will be Oakland’s first in more than a century.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will appoint Price’s successor, who will serve until the next general election in 2026. The winner would fill the rest of the term until 2028.