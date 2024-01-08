Jon Steinberg is the executive editor of the San Francisco Standard. His 24-year career in journalism has included stints at The Information, New York magazine, San Francisco magazine, NYMag.com, Vox Media and Time Inc. He was the editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine from 2012 to 2018, leading a team that won two National Magazine Awards and numerous other local and national honors. He lives in San Francisco’s Glen Park neighborhood in a 130-year-old house he shares with two daughters, his wife, her sister and her partner, their toddler, a house dog and two pandemic guinea pigs.