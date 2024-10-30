49ers and their wives take Halloween couples costumes next level

Model and actress Olivia Culpo posted a TikTok video on Tuesday of herself as Dorothy from “Wizard of Oz” alongside injured husband Christian McCaffrey as the Tin Man. Their internet-famous dog, Oliver Sprinkles Culpo McCaffrey , is, naturally, riding in a basket as Toto.

Several players and their spouses have been taking to social media all week, showing off their couples costumes and partying with each other in front of a DJ dressed as a referee. (No penalties given!)

The 49ers have a bye week and aren’t playing a game this Sunday. Good thing, because their stars look to be spending more time on Halloween outfits than game film.

Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk posted an Instagram Tuesday of her dressed up as Mona Lisa Vito and her husband, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, as lawyer Vinny Gambini from “My Cousin Vinny.” Yes, they even blessed the internet with a reel of them lip-syncing to Marisa Tomei’s famous biological clock monologue .

Australian-born punter Mitch Wishnowsky and his wife, Maddie, transformed into two members of the Incredibles. For reasons unknown, Mitch wore a fanny pack as part of his muscle costume. A little flair.

While the players have long been accustomed to the limelight, the Niners’ wives are fast becoming celebrities in their own right. Kristin Juszczyk became an overnight media star after Taylor Swift wore one of her bespoke jackets to last year’s playoffs.

Claire Kittles chewed up memorable scenes alongside her husband in the recent Netflix sports series “Receiver.”

Both wives grabbed surprise cameos at the 49ers game on Oct. 10 when their husbands leaped into the stands to hug and toss them game balls after scoring touchdowns. The stunt went instantly viral after Kristin posted a video from the stands of her husband and Kittles tearing away from the team to jump into their arms.