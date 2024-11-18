Sam Altman tapped for Lurie’s transition team

Altman previously ran Y Combinator, a tech startup incubator, and lives in San Francisco. The campaign told The Standard that it hopes Altman contributes to the city’s downtown recovery and helps implement artificial intelligence technology at City Hall.

The transition team will counsel Lurie and his advisors as they build relationships with city agencies, develop partnerships, assemble leadership, and create 100-day plans with accountability metrics. The first mayor to have no governmental experience in more than a century, Lurie has promised to bring a “world-class” slate of leaders into City Hall.

“I’m excited to introduce this talented and diverse team who will help guide our transition and lay the groundwork for the change San Franciscans demand,” Lurie said.

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie named OpenAI boss Sam Altman on Monday to his transition team, pledging to build a government rooted in accountability and change.

Other co-chairs on the team have governmental and private-sector experience.

Earlier this year, Altman declined a pitch from sitting Mayor London Breed to help fund the city’s $25 million project to bring pandas from China.

Joanne Hayes-White was San Francisco’s first female fire chief, from 2004 to 2019. She increased diversity, improved community safety programs, and served on national public safety boards.

José A. Quiñonez, Mission Asset Fund’s founding CEO, who has been recognized with a MacArthur Fellowship, has developed financial inclusion programs for marginalized communities.

Ned Segal, who co-chaired Lurie’s mayoral campaign, served as Twitter’s CFO. He began his career at Goldman Sachs.

Michael Tubbs, former Stockton mayor, gained national attention for promoting universal basic income. He now advises California Gov. Gavin Newsom on economic mobility.

Two Asian Americans are on the transition team, Nancy Tung and Paul Yep. Lurie garnered massive support from Asian voters, a critical voting bloc that helped propel him to the mayor’s office.

Tung, a 24-year prosecutor, leads the Vulnerable Victims Unit at the San Francisco district attorney’s office and chairs the San Francisco Democratic Party. She told The Standard in a text message that she’s “honored to be part of Mayor-Elect Lurie’s transition team and excited to get started.”

While Tung was seen as an ally to Breed, she voted for Lurie as her second choice in the Democratic Party endorsement meeting, breaking ties with others on the board who solely endorsed the incumbent mayor.

Yep, a retired police commander, was one of the most prominent early supporters of Lurie and previously hinted that he may return to city government and join the mayor’s administration.