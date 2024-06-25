Last week, something truly remarkable happened. An honest-to-god Silicon chip developer, founded in a Sunnyvale Denny’s, briefly became the most valuable company on Earth.

It’s remarkable not because Nvidia was suddenly so valuable (it wasn’t), but because of what the moment represents to those of us who, against all reason, are still captivated by Silicon Valley’s magic.

Obviously, if you’re 20 or under, the idea of believing in the tech industry sounds ludicrous. You grew up in a world with tech billionaires so toxic and ubiquitous that I might as well be talking about the magic of microplastics.

But for those of us who chose to move here and whose memories stretch back at least a decade, I’ll bet the news about Nvidia gave you a similar jolt of nostalgia.

For me, the memory sparked was from 1998. I’d just turned 17 and was living with my parents in a tiny, Marplesque English village, harboring a vague ambition to be a writer. A friend gave me a used copy of The First $20 Million is the Hardest, Po Bronson’s sublime novel about a group of engineers racing to build a then-unthinkable $300 computer. By the time I reached the halfway point, I knew: I had to move to Silicon Valley and write about this wonderful madness.

Silicon Valley, as described by Bronson and his contemporaries—Michael Wolff, Jerry Kaplan and Douglas Coupland, whose work I also devoured—was a place where the future was being invented and reinvented at the speed of light. It was a place where idealists were locked in a battle with capitalist gatekeepers, with no lesser stakes than the future of civilization. But also a very human place, filled with backbiting, betrayal and piles and piles of money. Bradbury meets Orwell, with just a hint of Jackie Collins.

By the time I made it to the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 2000s, I found a place different from the one I’d read about a decade earlier, but no less thrilling: I witnessed the rise of Facebook, the launch of the iPhone, the creation of the sharing economy. I ate fried chicken with future billionaires at parties where term sheets were sketched on paper tablecloths.

Bronson, Wolff et al. had done such an excellent job of characterizing tech assholes that I felt déjà vu when I encountered Messrs. Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Travis Kalanick in real life. These weird, amoral guys (most preferred the word “libertarian”) were indisputably reshaping the world, just as their work raised unavoidable moral questions about privacy, addiction and labor. The world was being disrupted in every sense of the word. And the Bay Area was the center of it all.

Until it wasn’t. By the second decade of the new millennium, the dream of Silicon Valley was dead. The cult of disruption had proven to be a gateway drug, leading to the full-blown hucksterism of NFTs, crypto and the metaverse. The dreamers and the doers had become grotesquely rich; money doing what money always does, turning the worst of them into Trump-supporting, Nazi-platforming, self-described predators, happy to pal around with murderers on their way to jail.

The center of power had shifted too. From the Valley to San Francisco and then to New York and Los Angeles and—god help us all—Miami. By 2021, the story of Silicon Valley was no longer about terrible people building wonderful things, but terrible people building… nothing much at all. No innovation, no complicated moral questions, no tension. Just fad after fad designed to juice the markets and fleece consumers, a final crash from which it could never recover.