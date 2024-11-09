Daniel Lurie wears many hats — father, son, husband, nonprofit executive, wealthy Levi’s heir, and now, the newest: mayor of San Francisco.
Through a gallery of photos, we take a closer look at the different facets of Lurie’s life.
Born in San Francisco in 1977, Lurie’s childhood was marked by his shiny, wide smiles. His father is a rabbi, and his mother, Mimi Haas, later remarried to Peter Haas, the great-grandnephew of Levi Strauss.
In his young-adult years, Lurie moved to New York briefly and then came back to San Francisco and founded Tipping Point Community, a nonprofit that aims to raise big bucks to tackle poverty. He’s married to Becca Prowda, director of protocol for Gov. Gavin Newsom. They have two young kids.
For more than a decade, he served as CEO and chairman of the nonprofit. He also chaired the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee.
In September 2023, after months of speculation, Lurie officially announced his candidacy to challenge incumbent mayor London Breed. Despite being a political newcomer, Lurie’s campaign gained momentum, and he was able to overcome the controversy over his lack of experience and his use of self-funding — nearly $9 million — to boost his profile.
Lurie’s victory in the mayoral race makes him the first City Hall outsider without government experience to hold the office in more than a century. But his job won’t be easy, as the city faces a massive deficit and a more conservative federal administration.