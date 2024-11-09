Skip to main content
Photos: The charmed life of Daniel Lurie, San Francisco’s new mayor

A young child with light brown hair smiles at the camera, wearing a blue collared shirt. The background is plain and softly lit.
Daniel Lurie smiles in a school photo. | Source: Daniel Lurie
By Han Li and Justin Katigbak

Daniel Lurie wears many hats — father, son, husband, nonprofit executive, wealthy Levi’s heir, and now, the newest: mayor of San Francisco.

Through a gallery of photos, we take a closer look at the different facets of Lurie’s life.

A baby with blonde hair is smiling, standing in a white crib. The room has floral wallpaper with red and pink flowers and a brown teddy bear is in the crib.
Daniel Lurie smiles when he's a baby. | Source: Daniel Lurie

Born in San Francisco in 1977, Lurie’s childhood was marked by his shiny, wide smiles. His father is a rabbi, and his mother, Mimi Haas, later remarried to Peter Haas, the great-grandnephew of Levi Strauss.

A boy in a striped shirt stands in a crowded area with a hazy city skyline in the background, featuring two tall towers.
Daniel Lurie visits New York during his childhood. | Source: Daniel Lurie
A young person in a denim jacket holds a blue baseball glove and a green bat, sitting in front of an old computer. The glove has a Wilson tag attached.
Daniel Lurie during childhood time. | Source: Daniel Lurie
A young man and an older woman stand close together, smiling. The man wears a dark jacket, and the woman wears a blue outfit, holding glasses in her hand.
Daniel Lurie poses for a photo with his mom Mimi Hass during his teenage years. | Source: Daniel Lurie
A person is holding a &quot;Bill Bradley for President&quot; sign in a room with white walls and two wall posters. One poster is of a tennis racket and a ball.
Daniel Lurie holds a campaign sign for Bill Bradley. | Source: Daniel Lurie

In his young-adult years, Lurie moved to New York briefly and then came back to San Francisco and founded Tipping Point Community, a nonprofit that aims to raise big bucks to tackle poverty. He’s married to Becca Prowda, director of protocol for Gov. Gavin Newsom. They have two young kids.

For more than a decade, he served as CEO and chairman of the nonprofit. He also chaired the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee.

A man speaks at a podium with an NFL logo, flanked by four seated men in suits. They are outdoors with a blue sky backdrop and an NFL-themed banner.
Daniel Lurie was tapped to lead the bid committee for Super Bowl 50. | Source: Daniel Lurie
A family of four stands smiling outside a large circus tent with blue and white stripes. The sky is cloudy, and several colorful flags are visible.
Daniel Lurie and his family pose for a photo. | Source: Daniel Lurie
A woman in a black dress and a man in a suit with a tie smile at a social event, surrounded by other formally dressed attendees.
Kamala Harris and Daniel Lurie attend SF JAZZ Historic Opening Night in 2013. | Source: Courtesy
Two men in suits are laughing and embracing at a lively indoor event, surrounded by people and tables adorned with colorful flowers and candles.
Daniel Lurie and Willie Brown attend Humankindness Gala in 2022. | Source: Courtesy

In September 2023, after months of speculation, Lurie officially announced his candidacy to challenge incumbent mayor London Breed. Despite being a political newcomer, Lurie’s campaign gained momentum, and he was able to overcome the controversy over his lack of experience and his use of self-funding — nearly $9 million — to boost his profile.

A man in a suit speaks behind a counter with cameras and reporters capturing the scene. Two bottles of sanitizer are visible next to him.
Daniel Lurie files paperwork officially announcing his candidacy for San Francisco mayor in 2023. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Three people are seated on a stage: a man in a dark suit with glasses, a woman in a red suit smiling, and a man with a beard in a blue suit, all looking attentive.
Daniel Lurie, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Aaron Peskin sit onstage at the second mayoral debate. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
Daniel Lurie talks to an Asian man as they look down the street in San Francisco's Chinatown.
Daniel Lurie, right, speaks with Henry Hung, a founder of R&G Lounge, while campaigning in Chinatown in San Francisco. | Source: Philip Pacheco for The Standard
A man in a suit places a ballot into an official ballot drop box while a woman stands beside him. A notice about electioneering is visible on the box.
Mayoral Candidate Daniel Lurie casts his ballot at a City Hall on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A man in a suit holds a handrail on a crowded bus. Other passengers are seated or standing, some looking at their phones. A campaign sign is partially visible.
Daniel Lurie speaks with voters while riding Muni during rush hour. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

Lurie’s victory in the mayoral race makes him the first City Hall outsider without government experience to hold the office in more than a century. But his job won’t be easy, as the city faces a massive deficit and a more conservative federal administration.

A campaign scene features a group of people holding &quot;Lurie for Mayor&quot; signs, standing on a street corner at dusk, with a man in a suit joining the gathering.
Daniel Lurie campaigns at Castro and Market streets in San Francisco on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man stands at a podium labeled &quot;Daniel Lurie Mayor-Elect,&quot; smiling, surrounded by a crowd of applauding people in a sunny outdoor setting.
Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie delivers his first speech alongside his wife, Becca Lurie, left, at St. Mary's Square in San Francisco on November 8, 2024. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Han Li can be reached at han@sfstandard.com
Justin Katigbak can be reached at jkatigbak@sfstandard.com

