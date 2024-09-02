That means in addition to presidential and congressional races, San Franciscans will be choosing the mayor, district attorney, treasurer, school board commissioners, and more. There will also be more than two dozen state and local ballot measures . Here’s what you need to know.

With summer drawing to a close, election season is rapidly approaching. November’s ballot will be stuffed to an unprecedented degree due to a 2022 voter-approved charter amendment that combines odd- and even-year contests.

Ballots arrive in October

You’ll be able to check on the status of your ballot via the voter portal or the state tracking website . If your ballot has not arrived by Oct. 11, or if it arrives damaged, phone the San Francisco Department of Elections at 415-554-4375 or visit the voter portal to request a replacement.

For those who prefer to cast a ballot in person, early voting at City Hall starts Oct. 7 . To find your assigned Election Day in-person polling place, use the voter portal . (You can vote in polling locations that are not assigned for your precinct on Election Day, but your ballot will become “provisional” and require extra review.)

All registered voters will receive mail-in ballots in early October, about a month prior to Nov. 5, Election Day. The package will include a prepaid return envelope; ballots can also be placed in more than 30 drop boxes across the city .

How to register to vote

Non-U.S. citizens who are San Francisco parents, legal guardians, or caregivers of children under 19 can vote in the school board elections. The slightly different registration process can be found on the city government’s website .

The state website can also update personal information and your address. For local ballot language changes, use the local department’s voter portal.

U.S. citizens who are 18 and older can register at the California Online Voter Registration website . To receive mail-in ballots, you must register by Oct. 21. After that, you can get your ballot at City Hall or your assigned polling place.

What’s on the ballot?

While national politics dominate headlines, myriad local issues warrant your attention. Donors seem to think so too, as tens of millions of dollars are flowing into local races to influence voter opinions on candidates and policy measures.

San Francisco is having its first competitive mayoral race in six years. Incumbent Mayor London Breed won the special election by less than 3,000 votes in June 2018 and faced no major challenge in 2019, when she won a full four-year term. The scheduled 2023 mayoral race was moved to November due to the charter amendment combining odd- and even-year elections.

Breed faces serious challenges from Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, former interim mayor Mark Farrell, nonprofit founder and Levi’s heir Daniel Lurie, and Supervisor Ahsha Safaí.

Six supervisor seats are up for election, which could shape city politics for the next decade. The ballot will also feature 10 state propositions and 15 local measures, including the contentious Great Highway closure and city commission reform.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or confused, the city’s vibrant political and civic community, including dozens of advocacy groups, unions, and democratic clubs, can provide you with information.