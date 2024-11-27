For his first question, Rogan asked Andreessen if he was happy about the outcome of the presidential election. “Very happy,” replied Andreessen, who donated $2.5 million to the pro-Trump Right for America PAC. “[It’s] morning in America.” Andreessen and his business partner, Ben Horowitz, announced their support for the president-elect on their podcast “The Ben and Marc Show” in July (that one clocked in at just 90 minutes), saying Donald Trump would be better on crypto and AI. Andreessen told Rogan that Trump displayed “the most conspicuous display of physical bravery I’ve ever seen” amid the July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. If the attempt had been successful, “it could have gone horrifically badly for the entire world,” he added. “That other timeline is out there somewhere, and I don’t wanna visit it.”