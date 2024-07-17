Since Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Trump, the floodgates have apparently opened of Silicon Valley tech figures publicly supporting his reelection campaign.

A number of prominent venture capitalists and executives in a traditionally left-leaning industry have thrown their support behind Trump. Still, a survey this week by the tech news site The Information found that while those voices may be loud, readers favor President Biden by a 2-1 margin.

Here’s a running list of Silicon Valley leaders who have proclaimed their support for Trump.

Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen, general partners at Andreesen Horowitz

The founders of one of the Valley’s most recognizable venture capital firms have come out in support of Trump and reportedly plan to throw large donations behind his reelection. In an extended podcast the investors recorded to explain their rationale, they said they believe Trump will be more effective in regulating and supporting the growth of emerging technologies like cryptocurrency and AI.

“The future of our business, the future of technology, new technology and the future of America is literally at stake, so here we are. And for little tech, we think Donald Trump is actually the right choice,” Horowitz said.

David Sacks, partner at Craft Ventures

Sacks came out strongly as a Trump supporter by hosting a major fundraiser at his Pacific Heights mansion, where attendees paid as much as $300,000. His appearance as a speaker during the Republican National Convention came with a requisite amount of San Francisco bashing.

“In my hometown of San Francisco, Democrat rule has turned the streets of our beautiful city into a cesspool of open encampments and open drug use,” he said.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX

Less than an hour after the former president was hurried off the stage of his Pennsylvania rally by his security detail, Musk posted an endorsement of Trump on X. He has followed that with dozens more posts making clear his views on the election.