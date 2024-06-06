More than 100 Donald Trump supporters squeezed onto a Pacific Heights street corner Thursday night as the former president arrived in the ritzy San Francisco neighborhood for a campaign fundraiser just two blocks away.

The rally at Divisadero Street and Pacific Avenue brought out familiar faces from a large demonstration earlier in the day at Marina Green, plus a small group of counter-protesters. A Trump supporter and counter-protester got into a brief confrontation around 8 p.m., but only words were exchanged.

“Trump for prison!” yelled the counter-protester, who was wearing a T-shirt and waving a flag with the same message.

The paltry turnout of anti-Trump protesters paled in comparison to the number of people who came out for Trump, who at times led chants, “USA, USA, USA,” and “We want Trump.”