“It would be very impactful for her to say she thinks the innovation economy is really important,” said Adam Kovacevich, founder of Chamber of Progress, a tech lobbying firm. “Just to acknowledge that fact would go a long way. That doesn’t mean she has to side with tech on everything.”

Harris, deeply rooted in the Bay Area , has a roster of influential tech donors, including Ron Conway, John Doerr, Jony Ive, Marc Benioff and Sheryl Sandberg. Many heavyweights have already pledged support , and there is potential to sway the undecided.

But with Biden’s withdrawal from the race, there’s a chance for Kamala Harris to regain the industry’s support by offering an olive branch and distancing herself from some of Biden’s policies.

President Joe Biden has lost the confidence of some of Silicon Valley’s loudest voices , who argue that Donald Trump should be the clear choice for the tech industry.

The Biden administration sought to rein in the potential monopoly power of tech giants through the Federal Trade Commission and impose tighter controls on cryptocurrencies through the Securities and Exchange Commission — leading some to perceive the White House as hostile to technological progress. The president’s distance from Silicon Valley, both personally and professionally, doesn’t help.

“Biden had no real roots in the Valley and very few relationships,” Kovacevich said.

Harris’ boosters see her candidacy as an opportunity for a pivot. “Bring this back to the White House,” Eniac Ventures investor Nihal Mehta texted, with a photo of former President Barack Obama and Elon Musk during a visit to SpaceX.

Mehta plans to host several fundraisers for Harris this fall with his wife, Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code. Harris should “reconnect to all the innovators in the tech industry,” Mehta added, including Musk, whom Biden criticized in a recent tweet.

Mehta hopes Harris will hold roundtables with prominent executives in artificial intelligence, including those at Nvidia, Anthropic and Hugging Face. As vice president, Harris took on the role of AI czar and spearheaded the Biden administration’s sweeping executive order calling for voluntary standards around safe development of the technology.

It has been mere days since Biden dropped out and Harris stepped into the limelight, so the fundraising wars are just starting to heat up. Billions of dollars of tech wealth are in play.