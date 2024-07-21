After President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday, Silicon Valley’s prominent Democrats weighed in on whether the party should crown Vice President Kamala Harris as nominee or run an open convention.

The Democrats are the party of policy, progress, and action. When presented with the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, I believe in the American people to make the right decision for our country. The Biden-Harris administration has put this country on the right…

“Too much is at stake to not have a proper process at the convention, hopefully with ranked choice voting there,” he said .

Vinod Khosla, the venture capitalist whose firm bears his name, published several posts on X on Sunday calling for an open convention.

The list of donors to Harris’ past campaigns is a who’s-who of Silicon Valley: John Doerr of the venture firm Kleiner Perkins, angel investor Ron Conway, former Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, former Apple design guru Jony Ive and Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff, among others.

Laurene Powell Jobs hosted a fundraiser for Harris in her backyard in 2013, according to the New York Times. And Harris’ brother-in-law is Uber’s chief legal officer, Tony West.

In the U.S. Senate, Harris tackled data privacy issues. As vice president, she helped the Biden administration advocate for regulations on artificial intelligence.