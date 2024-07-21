At a press conference later in the day, Breed elaborated on her earlier remarks, saying that Biden has stood strong on issues such as reproductive rights and leading the nation’s post-pandemic recovery and that Harris is the logical successor.

“We have an opportunity to ensure that we rally around someone who has been working hard, standing by President Biden, someone who’s from San Francisco, has a track record of being a fierce prosecutor and of leading the district attorney’s office, leading the state attorney general’s office of the state of California and doing some remarkable things as senator,” the mayor told reporters outside Sens Restaurant at Embarcadero Plaza. “We have an opportunity to make the best person, the most qualified person and the person with the highest name recognition the next president of the United States. And I think we have to come together as Democrats.”