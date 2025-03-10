The lawsuit also questions how the issue was put on the ballot, saying it bypassed the California Environmental Quality Act, an environmental review process.

Opponents of Proposition K, the ballot measure that authorized the closure , are expected to file a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that San Francisco voters don’t have the right to close the street to cars and that the road is still needed for traffic.

Days before a two-mile stretch of the Great Highway is due to be closed for good, the plan to shut down the roadway and turn it into a park is facing a legal challenge.

Prop. K passed with 54% of votes in November 2024 after being placed on the ballot by five supervisors , including Joel Engardio of the Sunset District, where the stretch of road is located. Approximately 64% of Sunset residents opposed the measure, which triggered the current recall effort against Engardio .

“This lawsuit is about standing up for the people who are being left behind,” said Albert Chow, a Sunset District small business owner and plaintiff. “Seniors, kids, and families will be forced to navigate more dangerous streets just so City Hall can score political points.”

The lawsuit, led by well-known election attorney Jim Sutton, alleges that the city ignored the state’s authority and unlawfully placed a measure before San Francisco voters. Sutton was Mayor Daniel Lurie’s campaign attorney.

Plaintiffs include Matthew Boschetto, a leader of the “No on K” campaign and a former supervisor candidate; Lisa Arjes, a Sunset resident and driver; and Livable SF, a new nonprofit led by Vin Budhai, a leader of the Engardio recall campaign.

“This lawsuit is just one step in a broader effort to hold our elected officials accountable,” Budhai said. “Proposition K is the result of political overreach and failed leadership — and now we’re pushing back in court and through the recall.”

In a statement, City Attorney David Chiu’s office said it will review the complaint and respond in court.