The controversial citywide ballot measure, which will close part of the Upper Great Highway to cars and create a park , passed but was rejected by nearly two-thirds of Sunset voters. Many insist they were not consulted before Engardio put it on the ballot and say the change will worsen traffic. Now a new political battle is beginning. Signature gathering efforts for the recall of Engardio could begin next week, and potential successors are lining up to take over his seat.

“The Sunset has been ignored for far too long, and this is just another example,” Quon said. “Look at all the Sunset neighborhood groups online — everyone is talking about Prop. K.”

Julia Quon didn’t hesitate to sign the recall petition letter. As one of the first Sunset residents to initiate a campaign to remove Supervisor Joel Engardio from office, she felt betrayed by his push to pass Proposition K in last month’s election.

Engardio may have underestimated how heated the rhetoric would get over closing the Great Highway, despite the massive disputes over closing John F. Kennedy Drive in 2022, the year he was elected to the Board of Supervisors. But he appears to have no second thoughts about sponsoring Prop. K.

According to San Francisco’s Department of Elections, recall supporters may start the process of gathering signatures as soon as Dec. 30; 10,000 are needed in order to qualify for the ballot.

Others who are rumored to be considering a run, including former Supervisor Gordon Mar, declined to comment.

“I am seriously considering running for supervisor,” said Albert Chow, a prominent “No on K” advocate and Sunset merchant leader. Chow told The Standard the recall isn’t about revenge but about better representation for the district. “I want the old San Francisco back, where people shared values and reached compromises,” he said.

“Recalling me won’t change the outcome or implementation of Prop. K,” Engardio said in a text message. “I’m committed to working with everyone who was opposed to Prop. K to address their concerns about traffic flow and pedestrian safety.”

While the recall campaign centers on Engardio’s District 4, San Francisco’s west side encompasses the Inner Sunset, Ingleside, and West Portal in District 7 and the Richmond in District 1 — both areas where a majority of voters opposed Prop. K. The measure passed with 55% approval citywide but was rejected by 64% of voters in districts 1 and 4 and 56% of District 7.

Dennis Wu, a District 7 resident, said the impact of closing the Great Highway goes beyond traffic congestion, touching on many working-class families’ values and lifestyle. “The hurt runs deep,” Wu said, noting that many families rely on the roadway to take children to school, attend medical appointments, and commute to work — and a new park isn’t a priority.

“I’m already focusing on 2026,” Wu said, referencing the end of Engardio’s first term. “Many people are discussing the next election cycle of who to support, and their views on K will play a role.”

Matt Boschetto, a candidate for District 7 supervisor who lost to incumbent Myrna Melgar, is working with retired Judge Quentin Kopp to file a sunshine request with the Coastal Commission to obtain records regarding Great Highway park planning. They question whether and how long the city and the commission were developing plans without public disclosure, noting that park-specific language wasn’t included in the Prop. K ballot literature.