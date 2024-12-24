Julia Quon didn’t hesitate to sign the recall petition letter. As one of the first Sunset residents to initiate a campaign to remove Supervisor Joel Engardio from office, she felt betrayed by his push to pass Proposition K in last month’s election.
“The Sunset has been ignored for far too long, and this is just another example,” Quon said. “Look at all the Sunset neighborhood groups online — everyone is talking about Prop. K.”
The controversial citywide ballot measure, which will close part of the Upper Great Highway to cars and create a park, passed but was rejected by nearly two-thirds of Sunset voters. Many insist they were not consulted before Engardio put it on the ballot and say the change will worsen traffic. Now a new political battle is beginning. Signature gathering efforts for the recall of Engardio could begin next week, and potential successors are lining up to take over his seat.
“I am seriously considering running for supervisor,” said Albert Chow, a prominent “No on K” advocate and Sunset merchant leader. Chow told The Standard the recall isn’t about revenge but about better representation for the district. “I want the old San Francisco back, where people shared values and reached compromises,” he said.
Others who are rumored to be considering a run, including former Supervisor Gordon Mar, declined to comment.
According to San Francisco’s Department of Elections, recall supporters may start the process of gathering signatures as soon as Dec. 30; 10,000 are needed in order to qualify for the ballot.
Engardio may have underestimated how heated the rhetoric would get over closing the Great Highway, despite the massive disputes over closing John F. Kennedy Drive in 2022, the year he was elected to the Board of Supervisors. But he appears to have no second thoughts about sponsoring Prop. K.
“Recalling me won’t change the outcome or implementation of Prop. K,” Engardio said in a text message. “I’m committed to working with everyone who was opposed to Prop. K to address their concerns about traffic flow and pedestrian safety.”
While the recall campaign centers on Engardio’s District 4, San Francisco’s west side encompasses the Inner Sunset, Ingleside, and West Portal in District 7 and the Richmond in District 1 — both areas where a majority of voters opposed Prop. K. The measure passed with 55% approval citywide but was rejected by 64% of voters in districts 1 and 4 and 56% of District 7.
Dennis Wu, a District 7 resident, said the impact of closing the Great Highway goes beyond traffic congestion, touching on many working-class families’ values and lifestyle. “The hurt runs deep,” Wu said, noting that many families rely on the roadway to take children to school, attend medical appointments, and commute to work — and a new park isn’t a priority.
“I’m already focusing on 2026,” Wu said, referencing the end of Engardio’s first term. “Many people are discussing the next election cycle of who to support, and their views on K will play a role.”
Matt Boschetto, a candidate for District 7 supervisor who lost to incumbent Myrna Melgar, is working with retired Judge Quentin Kopp to file a sunshine request with the Coastal Commission to obtain records regarding Great Highway park planning. They question whether and how long the city and the commission were developing plans without public disclosure, noting that park-specific language wasn’t included in the Prop. K ballot literature.
“The west side is becoming more unified,” said Boschetto, whose family made significant donations to the “No on K” campaign. “The passage of K isn’t the end — it’s just the beginning.”
Engardio goes on the offensive
While the recall proponents may be generating the loudest buzz, Engardio is ready to fight back. His anti-recall campaign has brought on KMM Strategies and Singer Associates as campaign and communications consultants.
“We’ve heard from many Sunset residents that they’re standing with Joel and are ready to work together to oppose this misguided recall,” campaign manager Lian Chang said in a statement. “His track record of success on many issues like public safety and education speaks for itself, and we’re confident that Sunset voters will recognize this and decline to sign the recall petition.”
The “Stop the Recall, Stand With Joel” campaign will officially launch in January. It will have advocates like GrowSF and Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, both well-funded moderate groups that supported past recall efforts against former District Attorney Chesa Boudin and three school board members, but oppose the effort against Engardio.
The Recreation and Parks Department has announced plans to begin the road closure in early 2025 and start community discussions on park designs and traffic changes. Lucas Lux, a leader of the “Yes on K” campaign, said he has reached out to “No on K” organizers in an effort to address common concerns related to traffic safety.
Opponents of Prop. K are placing their hopes in Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie, who received strong west-side support and opposed Prop. K. Both Quon and Chow said they’re seeking meetings with Lurie to discuss their concerns.
The incoming mayor has been largely silent on the issue but said in a TV interview that he looked forward to meeting with west-side residents.
“The view of the voters will be followed,” Lurie told KTVU. “But we have work to do, to make sure the people from Richmond can get through to the Sunset.”
While Engardio fights the recall effort, he continues to try and work with the people who want him gone, he said. “I’ve reached out to recall leaders multiple times and welcome their input,” Engardio said. “Safe and efficient streets are something we can all agree on.”