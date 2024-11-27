I’m in a Michelin-starred restaurant, contemplating an absurdly expensive glass of water, when I realize this may be the closest I’ll ever get to feeling like a candidate for San Francisco mayor.

The Progress on Fillmore Street is a swanky spot. It’s the place to drop $17 on a gin and smoked-chile vinegar cocktail called a “Low Tide” that our photographer sips while I order an old-fashioned with bourbon.

This is where former Supervisor Mark Farrell, who came in fourth in November’s mayoral election and is the recent subject of the largest-ever ethics penalty in the city’s history, spent $1,511 from a pool of leftover money from his 2016 race for a seat on the local Democratic Party committee. Farrell, who denied wrongdoing when the pricey dining excursion came to light in July, was with a group of constituents he didn’t disclose.

They sure went home happy: Farrell ordered multiple bottles of champagne and wine, tasting menus, cappuccinos, and one sparkling water.