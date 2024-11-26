“All of us were caught by surprise,” Arellano said.

The city’s elections watchdog was once notorious for finishing investigations years after anybody would care, said Joe Arellano, a spokesperson for Mayor London Breed’s reelection campaign. No one on the team thought Farrell would face consequences before the election.

Politicians, consultants, journalists, and concerned citizens were stunned that the commission did its job when it actually mattered.

A day before the city’s last voters cast their ballots in person, the San Francisco Ethics Commission announced that mayoral candidate Mark Farrell would pay the largest settlement in city history, $108,000, for campaign misdeeds.

It was an Election Day bombshell no political insider saw coming.

Matthews was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, where government corruption is a fact of life. Police corruption is rampant enough in Nigeria to draw the attention of United Nations investigators .

It amounts to more money and more staffers. Over the past several election cycles, the commission hired more enforcement staff to handle higher caseloads and smoothed communication with all parties to eliminate roadblocks, according to Director of Enforcement Olabisi Matthews, who leads the team tasked with digging into electoral wrongdoing.

The Standard spoke to Ethics Commission staff members, combed through data, and watched public meetings to sniff out the agency’s new recipe for success.

Matthews later moved to San Francisco. When she saw an opening at the Ethics Commission, she found motivation in its mission.

“The excitement coming here was how there are laws and systems to hold people accountable,” Matthews said. “I can’t fix where I grew up, but this is home for me, and I can fix it for my children and the future.”

Public data show that the commission’s annual caseload has risen from about 25 to 50 since 2021. Despite the increase, the agency wrapped up investigations faster. By 2023, it eliminated a longstanding backlog.

It now takes three months to dismiss or open a case, Matthews said. Contrast that with the commission‘s fining Breed $22,000 in August 2021 for a range of issues that first emerged in early 2020 — more than a year from allegation to fine.

It took investment from the city to pick up the pace. In 2022, the mayor’s budget allowed the commission to double the number of investigators from three to six, costing the city $560,000 annually.

Two of the new investigators were attorneys. Before, a single investigator would take a case from start to finish, then file a case themselves. Now an investigator gathers evidence, and an attorney files the case.

Before attorneys joined the team, investigators were overly cautious, Matthews said. They gathered far more evidence than they needed, slowing the process.

“When you have attorneys on the team with that legal training, they have little hesitation to go toe-to-toe against opposing counsel,” Matthews said. “We’ve seen that.”