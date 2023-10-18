A San Francisco activist group plans to hold a press conference Wednesday morning outside San Francisco City Hall before a student walkout Wednesday morning at local schools in support of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

In a social media post Tuesday, the Arab Resource & Organizing Center said the walkout is also intended to protest Israeli military action against civilians in Gaza.

Religious and labor leaders will join activists and some city leaders outside City Hall at 10 a.m. before the scheduled walkout begins at 10:30 a.m., according to the post.

In a statement Tuesday, San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne acknowledged the walkout, saying that it was not district-sponsored and that the district had given staff guidance on safety expectations.

“At SFUSD, we strive to educate our students to think critically, cultivate empathy, and resolve conflicts peacefully,” Wayne said. “We hope that as adults you will join us to model the same behaviors that we want to see in our classrooms and schoolyards. Violence is never the answer.”

According to the publication The Jewish News of Northern California, some groups of Jewish parents are reaching out to the superintendent in an open letter to express concern for student safety around the walkouts.