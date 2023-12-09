When my sister flew in to visit me in San Francisco from Brooklyn this Thanksgiving, she had something special in her carry-on: a dozen everything bagels sealed in heavy-duty Ziplocs. (For native New Yorkers, “New York-style bagels” and New York bagels are not the same thing.) By the time she touched down in SF, her suitcase—and every item of clothing in it—reeked of onions and garlic. We did a full load of laundry and laughed it off as a small price to pay for an authentic bagel experience.