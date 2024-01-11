Firefighters were working Thursday morning to extinguish a fire on San Francisco’s Great Highway that burned a garbage truck and trash on the roadway, causing traffic in the area.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said a 911 call at 6:46 a.m. reported a large 18-wheeler on fire. Firefighters aboard one engine were on scene within minutes and found a garbage truck had caught fire and dumped at least part of its load along the highway in the city’s Outer Richmond neighborhood.