Garbage truck fire near San Francisco’s Great Highway causes traffic

A San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) truck is parked on Market St. in San Francisco, on June 6, 2023. For the past two years, while paramedics and emergency medical teams have often been stuck sitting idle in emergency rooms, data shows that people experiencing critical medical emergencies have waited too long for an ambulance to arrive. | Isaac Ceja/The Standard
San Francisco firefighters responded Thursday to a truck fire on the Great Highway betwen Fulton and Balboa streets. | Source: Isaac Ceja/The Standard
By George Kelly

Firefighters were working Thursday morning to extinguish a fire on San Francisco’s Great Highway that burned a garbage truck and trash on the roadway, causing traffic in the area.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said a 911 call at 6:46 a.m. reported a large 18-wheeler on fire. Firefighters aboard one engine were on scene within minutes and found a garbage truck had caught fire and dumped at least part of its load along the highway in the city’s Outer Richmond neighborhood.

A fire battalion chief then called for a second engine for water and personnel support, asking for closures at Balboa and Fulton streets.

Posts on the X social network from the city’s fire department and Department of Emergency Management confirmed the fire activity, adding that emergency crews were on the scene and asking residents to avoid Great Highway between Fulton and Balboa streets.

