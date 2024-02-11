BART said it was restarting service between two stations early Sunday afternoon after stopping trains from passing through the area.

BART spokesperson Cheryl Stalter said in a statement at 9:45 a.m. that service between the Balboa Park and Daly City stations was being halted due to police activity.

The decision came after that activity first caused delays of about 10 minutes before increasing, Stalter said.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters were "working with multiple public safety agencies to investigate a report of a subject on the tracks" between the stations and asked residents to avoid the area.

By 1:30 p.m., service was back to normal on the system's Blue Line between Daly City and Dublin-Pleasanton stations and Green Line between Daly City and Berryessa-North San Jose, with a 20-minute delay still remaining on the San Francisco line.