It used to be fashionable to just say you didn’t like new homes. When I started doing housing advocacy almost a decade ago, people straight up said that in their public comments. The talking points have matured over the past decade as the Yes in My Backyard movement has grown in San Francisco and beyond. It’s now gauche to say you just don’t like new housing or new neighbors.

Now, opponents of new homes—foremost among them Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin—love to say they support new housing as long as it’s the right kind of housing. Or in the right neighborhood. Or just not so tall. Oh, we love this modest building—that is often not legal to build due to our current laws nor financially feasible. Why don’t we just do more small, modest buildings like that?

But let’s be clear: Too many San Franciscans will never be happy with any new homes, regardless of how smooth their rhetoric has become.

Already in 2024, NIMBYs have organized against proposed housing in the Northeast Waterfront at 955 Sansome and 1088 Sansome, leading to legislation by Peskin imposing density limits on the neighborhood. They have complained about proposed plans for allowing greater housing density in the western and northern neighborhoods, specifically focusing on Lombard Street in the Marina and Cow Hollow and Geary Street in the Richmond.

The Board of Supervisors, led by Peskin, opposed a proposed state law that would make it easier to develop the arbitrary parts of the Coastal Zone that don’t need protecting and are already developed, like Safeway parking lots or even 2700 Sloat St., the site of a garden center where neighbors have fought every iteration of a housing plan. NIMBYs showed up to say that adding 24 new homes in the middle of Pacific Heights was inappropriate, raising spurious environmental concerns.

Again, Peskin was the lone vote against these new homes. There is a clear pattern of Peskin riling up and organizing the NIMBY vote for his rumored mayoral run in the past two months. All this despite San Francisco’s continuing housing shortage and need to build new homes, as the city agreed to do to comply with state law.