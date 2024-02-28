After a string of state and local policies meant to spur the building of bigger and denser housing in San Francisco, the Board of Supervisors passed a measure Tuesday that would effectively do the opposite: It imposed density limits in several historic neighborhoods on the Northern Waterfront.

Passed with an 8-3 vote, the ordinance introduced by Supervisor Aaron Peskin enacts density controls for most development in the Northeast Waterfront Historic District, the Jackson Square Historic District and the Jackson Square Historic District Extension, reverting it to previously established limits connected to nearby residential areas.

Projects that are part of the city’s office-to-residential conversion program are exempted from the new rule.

Peskin, whose district includes the North Beach, Telegraph Hill and Fisherman’s Wharf areas, said he was inspired to introduce the ordinance after seeing high-rise development proposals he considered to be outsized for those historic areas of the city.

One example is an effort by Aralon Properties to upsize its planned residential development at 955 Sansome St. into a 24-story, 132-unit building by utilizing new state laws and the state density bonus, which allows for high building heights and more units than is normally allowed under typical zoning. On the site currently sits a two-story garage.