What is happening with San Francisco’s retail businesses? Why are iconic stores and local businesses closing in our downtown area but doing better in the neighborhoods and suburbs? What is causing these changes?

As a native San Franciscan who has been deeply involved in the city’s and country’s retail industry, I have a pretty good perspective on what is driving a difficult evolution in how people buy their jeans, dishes and books. My parents founded the Gap with one San Francisco store in 1969, and now it’s a global company. There is no doubt that the city helped the Gap become what it is today because of the city’s unique ability to attract the best creative minds in the world.

We’ve seen many trends and innovations through the years, just like other retailers. We’ve opened stores and, yes, we have closed stores as well. I know these ups and downs are part of the retail business.

And I know that the dynamics that are driving recent announcements, like the closure of Macy’s, are much bigger than San Francisco—and have been in play for a long time.

We all know about the large economic changes that have pummeled in-store retail in recent decades. The internet created a marketplace that is easy to access and has a huge amount of goods to select from. A digital marketplace, by definition, is not constrained by the inventory of what a bricks-and-mortar building can provide. Plus, we’ve all gotten used to purchases that can be delivered to our doors and returned for free via the mail.

The convenience, scope and low cost of goods bought on the internet have permanently reduced retail store-bought sales by 30-40%, a massive number that has triggered an equally massive drop-off in store-based customers and an epidemic of store closings across America.

The pandemic just added fuel to this fire. Not only did people stop coming into downtowns throughout our country, but the rise of a viable work-from-home employment model allowed many to stay away from business centers after the pandemic was over. In San Francisco’s case, it looks like there may be a permanent 50% reduction of people working in downtown office towers. That means a lot of people are not visiting our stores or eating out as they used to.