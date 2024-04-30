After rushing to propose new traffic changes in the West Portal neighborhood following a tragic crash that killed a family of four on March 16, San Francisco officials have backtracked and say they’ll allow more community input. That sounds inviting, but city officials are still rushing to make sweeping changes to the intersection of West Portal Avenue and Ulloa Street. I’m concerned these proposed changes will be inflicted on the neighborhood without considering the consequences.

Not all information concerning the crash, including the driver’s toxicology reports or any security camera footage, has been shared with the public. The incident started somewhere along Ulloa when the driver lost control and crashed into the bus stop, so why does the intersection need to be redesigned? The driver has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving at an unsafe speed. If she is genuinely at fault, then the tragedy is a result of personal decisions or circumstances, not the design of the intersection. Does that mean everyone must be impacted because of it?

With so little information on which to base a decision, lawmakers should hold their fire. Major traffic changes shouldn’t be hurried, despite the enthusiasm of some street-safety activists only days after the crash. The truth is, the proposed work to the West Portal intersection likely wouldn’t have done anything to prevent the fatal crash.

It seems the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s answer to all traffic issues is to restrict, block or even ban cars—all while the city is about to begin a huge crackdown on parking. Other similar changes to our streets have been controversial, such as the lengthy battles over traffic on John F. Kennedy Drive and the Great Highway. Merchants along both the Market and Valencia Street corridors have complained that changes there hurt their businesses by blocking parking. It certainly won’t be any different for the merchants along West Portal.

SFMTA and politicians shouldn’t impose potential burdens upon merchants, residents and visitors to West Portal. Restricting cars will force traffic onto side streets, increase congestion and affect parking for residents and visitors, not just for businesses. Community feedback shouldn’t be discounted or ignored simply because it doesn’t support the agendas of the powerful. Holding performative hearings is also no guarantee that residents’ input will be heeded.

In West Portal, the Twin Peaks Tunnel opened in 1918, and the neighborhood grew up around it. The T-shaped configuration of this vital intersection is lined with structures, so redesigning the area as a plaza will diminish the already limited space.

Instead of reducing traffic to only transit and commercial vehicles, SFMTA should consider installing signals, adding brief stop lights so vehicle traffic doesn’t back up along Ulloa in either direction, allowing a few cars through at a time, and then trains to enter or leave the station, similar to how signals at St. Francis Circle work. Additional signs should be posted prominently throughout the intersections to direct different kinds of traffic. Barriers, perhaps a narrow line of posts, could be placed along the 900 block of Ulloa so there’s a designated lane for cars and one for transit vehicles in each direction.