BART rider stabbed with ‘box cutter’ in San Francisco, police say

BART police are investigating a stabbing incident early Wednesday morning aboard a train in San Francisco.

An injured rider got off the Blue Line train at Embarcadero Station at 12:17 a.m., according to BART spokesperson Jim Allison.

Officers searched the train when it reached West Oakland Station but found no suspects. BART police scanner audio posted to X described a "red box cutter" as the weapon used in the stabbing.

Allison said police have reviewed surveillance footage from the Embarcadero Station as well as video from the train involved. However, no suspects have been taken into custody.

The victim suffered a puncture wound to his left thigh. While the injury did not appear life-threatening, he was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital as a precaution.