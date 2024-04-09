The annex still boasts a series of murals depicting city history and is listed as a city designated landmark, as well as with the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

During her term as San Francisco mayor, Feinstein helped oversee the Rincon Center's development. The Rincon Annex served as San Francisco's largest postal sorting and distribution center for several decades.

According to the text of a proposed bill, the "Dianne Feinstein Post Office" would be located at 180 Steuart St. on the ground level of the Rincon Center, off of the Embarcadero, with a view overlooking the Bay Bridge.

U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler of California are introducing a bill in Congress to rename a San Francisco post office after the late senator and former city mayor Dianne Feinstein.

"Senator Feinstein was a towering figure not just in modern California politics, but in the history of our state and our nation," Sen. Padilla said in a statement Tuesday.

"Just as she had a keen ability to bridge divides and connect with people from all walks of life, our local post offices symbolize the importance of keeping Americans connected. It is only fitting that we celebrate her memory by dedicating an institution essential to a functioning and fair democracy in her name."

Sen. Butler echoed Padilla's tribute in her support for the bill as well.