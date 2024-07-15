Low agreed never to drive again, according to his defense attorney.

“I am haunted by this,” Low said. “My world will never be the same, because your world will never be the same.”

Choking back tears, Low addressed the courtroom ahead of the judge’s ruling, telling Boyes’ relatives, many of whom were in attendance, that he thought about them every day.

Low pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor manslaughter charge, which carries a maximum sentence of one year of incarceration, though the prosecutor recommended 24 months of probation and no prison time. Low also pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“I think it sends a terrible, terrible message to people who might be tempted to drive drunk,” Donato said, noting the decades-long national campaign to discourage drunk driving. “It just pulls the rug out from all those efforts.”

Throughout Monday’s hearing, Donato criticized the decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to offer Low a plea deal for misdemeanor manslaughter, a lesser charge than the felony manslaughter charge it originally filed.

“He’s getting off with nothing,” Boyes’ partner, Kate Wilson, said after the hearing.

In the end, Donato sentenced the 82-year-old driver, Arnold Low, to one year of home confinement, one year of supervised release and a $25,000 fine. Low will not serve any time in prison.

Judge James Donato faced a fraught decision Monday when sentencing the driver who struck and killed champion cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco’s Presidio on April 4, 2023. While Boyes’ parents lobbied the judge to keep their son’s killer out of prison, the cyclist’s longtime partner wanted the perpetrator, who was intoxicated during the crash, to serve time behind bars.

Further complicating the case, the prosecution’s expert concluded that Low’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash may have been below the state’s legal limit.

Boyes’ loved ones split on what they thought he would have wanted; some said he would have advocated for leniency, and others argued that he would want to see a harsh punishment to discourage driving after drinking.

But when the case moved into the courtroom, a thorny question emerged: What punishment, if any, was right for the elderly driver who struck and killed the 44-year-old cyclist?

Boyes’ death made national news as San Francisco’s cycling community mourned the loss of the former USA Cycling Masters champion, who was struck down on Arguello Boulevard in the Presidio doing what he loved: riding his bike. Amid the grief , the incident quickly became a rallying cry for cycling advocates in their battle to improve street safety in the city.

What would Ethan want?

“Ethan would have wanted people to be held accountable for their actions and to get the consequences they deserve,” Wilson wrote. “I think Ethan would have wanted the driver, no matter his age, to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law in order to protect other cyclists from harm.”

But four months later, prosecutors downgraded the felony charge to a misdemeanor, which comes with a much lower maximum prison sentence—one year instead of six. That sparked an outcry.

In November 2023, federal prosecutors accused Low of killing Boyes while driving under the influence of alcohol and charged him with felony involuntary manslaughter. (The case played out in federal court since the Presidio is managed by the federal government.)

“All [Ethan’s] friends think [Low] should get the maximum,” Wilson told The Standard ahead of the hearing.

Boyes’ family, meanwhile, went the opposite direction, pushing the judge to consider a lenient sentence.

“It is our sincerest belief that Ethan would in no way want to see Mr. Low incarcerated, nor would he have wanted our family or Mr. Low and his family to endure the lengthy and painful process that a criminal trial will surely entail,” Boyes’ mother, father and brothers wrote in a joint letter.

“We all grieve differently. That’s all I can tell you,” Penny Boyes told The Standard, when asked about the schism between her son’s partner and his family.

Wilson, meanwhile, said Boyes was hit by vehicles multiple times when he worked as a bike messenger and didn’t want others to go through the same experience. That’s why she thinks Boyes would have wanted Low sentenced to prison. Boyes “wouldn’t want people to think that they can drink and drive and get away with it,” she said.

Wilson said she felt she had less say in the direction of the case than Boyes’ biological family, since the pair were not married, though they dated for more than six years.

During the sentencing, Donato, the judge, acknowledged the wishes of both Wilson and Penny Boyes, each of whom read statements. Donato made it clear, however, that his decision was driven by a larger sense of justice for the public, not just the desires of Boyes’ loved ones.