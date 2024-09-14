Skip to main content
Flower Piano concert series returns to Golden Gate Park

People are relaxing on a grassy area with blankets, wicker chairs, and picnic tables under sun umbrellas, enjoying a park-like setting in the late afternoon.
Flower Piano features scheduled performances while also giving the public the chance to sit down and play themselves. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By The Standard Staff

The San Francisco Botanical Garden is alive with the sound of music as the annual Flower Piano event returns to Golden Gate Park.

The garden kicked off the alfresco concert series on Thursday night with performances by Alejandro del Valle and Orquesta La Moderna Tradición. In its ninth year, Flower Piano features scheduled shows while also giving the public the chance to sit down and play at a number of pianos scattered about the garden.

This year’s event spans two weekends, culminating on Sept. 22. During the series, the Celebration Garden is again playing host to the Flower Piano Lounge, where guests can enjoy special concerts and access to full-service bars, food, and lounge seating.

Admission to Flower Piano is included with general admission tickets at the botanical garden, while separate tickets are required for the Flower Piano Lounge.

In a park, a small white grand piano with colorful flower designs stands on the grass. People are gathered and seated, with white umbrellas and trees in the background.
A floral piano sits on the green during the opening evening of Flower Piano at the San Francisco Botanical Garden. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
People are seated outdoors, facing a small wooden gazebo with a person speaking. Greenery and large trees surround the area, creating a peaceful setting.
People listen to a performance at Flower Piano. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Three women are outdoors, smiling and holding vibrant flowers, with trees visible in the background. They are enjoying a sunny day, wearing casual clothes and glasses.
People make boutonnieres with dahlias at a display booth during opening night. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man in a white shirt plays a piano outdoors, eyes closed, focused intently. In the background, there's a crowd of people and lush green trees.
Alejandro del Valle plays piano during a performance on Thursday night. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A diverse group of musicians performs under a wooden gazebo, surrounded by trees. They play various instruments and sing, dressed in casual attire with hats and scarves.
Orquesta La Moderna Tradición performs at the San Francisco Botanical Garden. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A crowd of people sits on wooden chairs outdoors facing a small gazebo. A person in a grey beanie rests their head on the shoulder of another wearing a black hoodie.
This year's concert series spans two weekends, culminating on Sept. 22. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
An event flyer titled &quot;Flower Piano&quot; with a photo of a person in red is surrounded by various vibrant and colorful flowers and green foliage.
Admission for the event is included in a general admission ticket for the garden. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

