The San Francisco Botanical Garden is alive with the sound of music as the annual Flower Piano event returns to Golden Gate Park.

The garden kicked off the alfresco concert series on Thursday night with performances by Alejandro del Valle and Orquesta La Moderna Tradición. In its ninth year, Flower Piano features scheduled shows while also giving the public the chance to sit down and play at a number of pianos scattered about the garden.

This year’s event spans two weekends, culminating on Sept. 22. During the series, the Celebration Garden is again playing host to the Flower Piano Lounge, where guests can enjoy special concerts and access to full-service bars, food, and lounge seating.