Those same west-side voters in large part propelled Lurie, with his moderate messaging and tough-on-crime policies, into the mayor’s office. And some of them — already riled by the closure of the Great Highway that’s sparked a supervisorial recall — feel they’ve been stabbed in the back.

That changed Thursday, when San Francisco’s state-mandated rezoning plan was made public, with Lurie’s support. The plan calls for upzoning much of the city, including the west side, an area that hasn’t seen significant development for decades and holds a voter base that’s traditionally opposed to more housing.

In the year and a half that Mayor Daniel Lurie has been in the public spotlight, his stance on housing has been a bit of a mystery. On other issues, he has been clear. Public safety? He wants more cops. Homelessness? More shelter. But housing development? His statements on the campaign trail were nebulous.

“I think it is going to be perceived as an outrageous betrayal,” said Deidre Von Rock, president of the West Portal Merchants Association. “I don’t think there’s going to be a recall. But it will turn people off for another election.”

Lurie said Thursday that the city has made it “easier to block new homes than to build them” and that the state provided “a clear mandate to build more housing, with real consequences if we don’t.” (In an apparent effort to make the plan more palatable, the mayor is avoiding the word “upzoning” and instead using “family zoning.”)

The most significant change will allow more homeowners to divide their property into multiple dwellings. Previously, only property owners in certain pockets of the city could take advantage of this opportunity, but the rezoning will make it available en masse.

The other big difference will be in west-side commercial and transit streets, such as the Richmond’s California, Geary, Balboa, and Fulton corridors, where allowable building heights will be raised to six to eight stories. The same will apply to the Sunset on Lincoln, Irving, Judah, Noriega, and Taraval — heights on some corners could reach 14 stories. Other parts of the city, such as the Marina, Divisadero, Haight, Van Ness Avenue, Fisherman’s Wharf, and the southern part of Market, will also see height increases.

The proposal needs approval from the Planning Commission; it will then go to the Board of Supervisors and the mayor before the state gives it a final pass. Lurie’s statement Thursday alluded to “real consequences” if the city doesn’t reach a certain housing capacity, which means the potential for lawsuits or, in the worst-case scenario, the loss of local control over zoning.