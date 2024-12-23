Oakland’s graffiti outlaws, in their own words

Up on the walkway, he left a small tag in the freeway’s guts. Then he exhaled and took in the view.

We were beneath West Oakland’s Interstate 880 on the edge of the MacArthur Maze, where the Nimitz Freeway, Interstate 80, and Interstate 580 meet. My guide has been coming here for decades, painting Caltrans pillars and cement traffic barriers. He said he recently rappelled down one of the gargantuan supports holding up the freeway to paint a memorial piece. “Allegedly,” he added, grinning.

Unlike me, he had been up here before.

Army-crawling along the sharp, perforated metal, I could see the lights of semi trucks streaking by on the onramp 50 feet below.

The maintenance walkway shook as cars rumbled on the freeway overhead. We tiptoed, hunched against the wall, until we came to a steel support cutting diagonally across our path. My guide wriggled under it.

We hopped a fence to get in, running stooped and silent through piles of trash and discarded paint cans. Caltrans work trucks behind us shone their lights through the muck, the tall grass alive with the croaking of frogs, the scent of fresh mud and diesel fumes. We moved ghostlike through thick winter fog.

‘Don’t paint anything that’s gonna ruin somebody’s day’

Oakland police data show about 120 reports of vandalism, which includes graffiti, in the past four weeks (annual data are not available). The city did not say how much money it spends painting over graffiti.

“There’s murders, there’s car theft, there’s home invasions,” Wag said. “So I think the least of their worries is people painting on things.”

Wag is a writer in her 20s, born and raised in deep East Oakland. (She and other writers who spoke to The Standard withheld their real names for obvious reasons.) She said cops turn a blind eye to graffiti because they have bigger fish to fry.

It’s free to view, and it’s renewed daily, despite the efforts of city workers and building owners to paint over it. Oakland in particular is a mecca for writers — the term graffiti artists use to describe themselves — with its good weather and lax enforcement.

Graffiti, to some, is a blight or sign of urban decay. It is also arguably the most abundant form of public art in the Bay Area.

Across the bay, San Francisco spends about $20 million a year on graffiti cleanup and requires property owners to remove tags within 30 days. In a September 2023 survey of restaurant owners, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association found that 97% had experienced vandalism in the previous month.

Also in 2023, police assigned an officer to investigate graffiti full time. We asked the San Francisco Police Department about the impact of that officer’s work, but a spokesperson has yet to respond. Laurie Thomas, director of the restaurant association, said she was pleased that the district attorney’s office is prosecuting vandalism cases.

When asked whether graffiti removal would be a priority for his administration, Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie said his agenda includes “ensuring the SFPD Graffiti Abatement Unit has the tools it needs to effectively investigate and prevent acts of vandalism that harm neighborhoods and unfairly impact small businesses.”

But some writers say that characterization doesn’t describe them. Vince Vert, who writes graffiti and authors comics, said he avoids tagging independent stores. He said he adheres to a principle laid out by Oakland graffiti writer and fine artist Jurne: “Don’t paint anything that’s gonna ruin somebody’s day.”

“I always try to follow that rule,” Vert said.

He and other writers maintain that nobody cares about beige municipal walls, dumpsters, electrical boxes, and highway infrastructure until somebody tags them.

“If you think about the highway, BART walls, they were used to disenfranchise the Black community and segregate the city,” said Vert, who noted that he is white. “It’s appropriate for people to take those spaces back and use them for what they’re passionate about.”

Wag said that, for her, the appeal is more straightforward: “I like writing on shit. I like the adrenaline. I like making people mad. It’s not meant for everyone. It’s meant for the collective.”