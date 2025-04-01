One of the most maligned public spaces in and around downtown San Francisco is about to get a major glow-up. Illuminate, the nonprofit known for large-scale art projects like JFK Drive’s car-free Golden Mile, Market Street’s rainbow laser cannons, and the once and future Bay Lights, is set to transform Civic Center’s Fulton Plaza by stringing more than 1,000 lights — 1,271, to be exact — from the roofs of the San Francisco Public Library’s main branch and the Asian Art Museum.

It’s called “Spectra,” and it’s a collaboration with Oakland artist Joshua Hubert, who will debut the 1.6-acre work at this weekend’s “Night of Ideas,” a series of performances and panel discussions produced by the public library.