Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

Golden Gate Park’s ‘NO DANCING’ sign comes down, this ‘Solar Arch’ goes up

The car-free section of JFK Drive got another large piece of public art, a 12-foot bridge of solar-powered LEDs that will run all night.

A group of people stand under a glowing pink archway in a dark outdoor setting, silhouetted against the evening sky with trees in the background.
JFK Drive’s ‘Golden Mile’ got its latest piece of public art Friday night: a 13-foot ‘Solar Arch’ by the street artist fnnch. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Less than an hour after the official passage of Proposition K, a measure to permanently close most of San Francisco’s Great Highway to cars, a celebratory crowd gathered on the car-free section of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park to unveil the latest piece of public art on what has become known as the “Golden Mile.”

Solar Arch” by the San Francisco street artist fnnch is a 13-foot-tall installation straddling the roadway with four two-minute “shows” comprising different patterns of LED light. Calling his piece “wildly over-engineered,” fnnch told The Standard that solar panels on the outside will generate enough power to keep it radiant through the night and even long periods of fog and rain.

A woman in a colorful outfit with smiley faces walks energetically on a bright yellow path. People are conversing in the background near bicycles and greenery.
Neighbors and fans of Illuminate and the artist fnnch gathered around the newly installed arch for an unveiling Friday night. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

As with so much else, the project began at Burning Man, where fnnch initially erected it. A conversation with Ben Davis of Illuminate — the arts nonprofit responsible for the Golden Mile’s Doggie Diner heads, pianos, and beer garden — spurred him to reconstruct it in the park. Davis handled approvals with the city’s Arts Commission and Department of Recreation and Parks, and the arch was up in a matter of weeks. 

“He did that whole process as fast as it’s ever been done,” fnnch said.

A silhouette of a person wearing a cap is seen against a bright purple illuminated background.
Fnnch, the street artist known for his controversial honey bear murals, stood in silhouette under his new art installation at its unveiling. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

To make “Solar Arch” as aesthetically pleasing as possible, fnnch added additional amber-hued lights to the usual red-green-blue arrangement of bulbs, giving it a more flattering cast. 

“We were like, ‘Let’s just make a color that LEDs don’t make,” he said, adding that the light is so warm-toned, it almost feels like heat on the skin.

Two women stand outdoors, looking intently at a large, illuminated blue screen. In the background, people gather near a tent and trees.
The arch stands 13 feet tall and 26 feet across, playing four two-minute 'shows' of different color patterns. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

The arch’s location — at the same place where Charles Gadeken’s “Elder Mother” tree was last year — is near where the Bay Ridge Trail winds through Golden Gate Park on its 550-mile path around the entire Bay Area. It’s so close, in fact, that the trail council officially rerouted the path through the arch, further integrating it into the landscape. 

To Davis, the placement, along a big “Yellow Dot,” functions as a traffic-calming measure as well, intended to get cyclists to “get off Strava” and slow down on the section of JFK Drive that’s filled with children, pedestrians, and other road users.

The image shows a large sign spelling &quot;NO DANCING&quot; in red letters, with people working on it using ladders. It's set against a backdrop of tall trees and a blue sky.
Mid-disassembly, the giant 'NO DANCING' sign elsewhere on JFK Drive briefly read 'DANCING' (and then 'D N ING'). | Source: Astrid Kane/The Standard

Only a day before “Solar Arch” was turned on, another Illuminate project was taken down. 

A few hundred yards west on JFK Drive, the giant, red “NO DANCING” sign opposite Skatin’ Place was removed after only 13 months. As volunteers began dismantling the individual letters in Cody Smith’s 115-foot-long work — technically titled “Over Ruled” — it briefly read “DANCING.”

As the sun set Friday evening over a crowd of people sipping red wine around the arch and dancing to disco beats, fnnch, who faced a slew of criticism in 2021 over his ubiquitous honeybear murals, mused about San Francisco’s ever-growing embrace of large-scale artwork. 

Three children wearing helmets are playing on a large yellow chair in an outdoor park setting. A blue bike is parked nearby, and several adults are gathered around.
Children play on an oversized yellow chair, another component of car-free JFK Drive's 'Golden Mile' that Illuminate implemented. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

“The reason there isn’t more public art isn’t because of funding,” he said.“It’s that landlords don’t say yes to having art on their buildings. People are afraid of what could go wrong, and then you do it a couple of times and they love it.”

“Solar Arch” will remain for the next six months, with an option to renew. It will be there when tens of thousands of runners pass through it next May for Bay to Breakers, and Davis is betting that its low profile will make it a visual component of that famous footrace. 

“We move at the speed of trust,” he said. “The placement of public art matters.”

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentGolden Gate ParkGreat HighwayIlluminatePublic Art