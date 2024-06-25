In what is becoming an annual Pride Month tradition as visible as the Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks, “laser space cannons” will soon project a sweeping, iridescent array over the entire length of Market Street from sunset to sunrise this weekend.

This year’s rainbow, created by San Francisco arts organization Illuminate, is considerably more advanced than “Welcome,” its 2022 debut, when the setup consisted of six lasers, one for each of the colors of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag. This year, there will be 20 lasers in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the “Winter of Love,” that month-long period when San Francisco City Hall issued marriage licenses to same-sex couples, in defiance of state and federal law.

“We’re radically redefining the hardware and software to this expression,” Illuminate founder Ben Davis said of this year’s piece, which will shoot the beams from the Ferry Building up the 4.1-mile length of Market Street and over Twin Peaks. “Our vision, over time, is that Market Street and the Pride lasers become to the world over Pride Weekend what the ball drop is to New York City on New Year’s Eve.”