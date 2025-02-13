At the events that do serve booze, “a scary amount” of founders have stickers on their badges indicating they’re not old enough to drink, according to current YC batch member Tycho Svoboda.

“Fun fact: The average founder in Y Combinator is now so young that we couldn’t serve alcohol,” one of the hosts wrote on LinkedIn after the event, which might not technically rate as a happy hour.

At a Y Combinator happy hour event last month, organizers brought in a buffet of Mediterranean food and cans of sparkling water — but there was no alcohol to be found.

From the apartment complexes of the Dogpatch to the hacker houses of Cerebral Valley, San Francisco is full of founders who dropped out of college or even high school to grind their way into creating the next Facebook of AI.

But what was a trickle of oddball dropouts has become an established pipeline. Founders moving to San Francisco are younger and coming from farther and in larger numbers than ever before. Investors say the number of pitches they’re receiving from founders who have foregone traditional education has spiked, and incubators across Silicon Valley are welcoming younger and younger cohorts.

An ambitious, overly precocious engineer leaving campus to chase the next big thing is not a new phenomenon. Mark Zuckerberg’s rise from awkward Harvard University student to the world’s youngest billionaire was charted in the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network.”

“This is such a freakishly fast-paced world,” Svoboda said. “I don’t have a wife, I don’t have a kid, I can focus every single ounce of my life into this.”

“If you caught me six months ago, I would have had one of those stickers too,” said Svoboda, who dropped out of Stanford last year, with two credits outstanding, to start the machine learning company TensorPool. He says at least a dozen of his Stanford classmates have dropped out to build AI companies.

Kocalar compared dropping out of school to “jumping off a ladder,” especially since both she and cofounder Karun Kaushik have immigrant parents who hammered into them the importance of finishing college.

“This is almost like the internet boom. It’s a now-or-never opportunity, and we wouldn’t sacrifice that for anything,” said Selin Kocalar, the 21-year-old cofounder of AI compliance company Delve.

The breakneck speed of AI breakthroughs, along with the relatively low barrier of entry because of AI’s easy accessibility, has produced Goldilocks conditions. Add to that the sheer volume of capital investors have been collecting to deploy into the space and you have a once-in-a-lifetime recipe for “AI-native” kids to shoulder their way to the center of the action.

Kocalar immediately felt at ease. “It’s normal in this city to be a dropout,” she said. “There are so many people undertaking similar adventures.” Among them is her fellow MIT dropout Alexandr Wang, who became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at 24 after attending YC and founding Scale AI.

But the two essentially exchanged one kind of college experience for another. Upon moving to San Francisco to participate in last year’s YC winter cohort, they discovered that the Dogpatch was essentially a quasi-college campus for founders , with dorm-style buildings, state-of-the-art facilities, a cafeteria, and a weekly curriculum with classmates going through the same experience.

AI as a superpower

Since dropping out of MIT during their sophomore year in 2023, Kocalar and Kaushik have built a company that’s a testament to how small teams can leverage AI to do more with less.

With just eight people working out of an office in the Financial District, Delve uses AI agents to collect and verify companies’ compliance with data and security standards. Just over a year later, it has more than a hundred customers and a run rate of several million dollars.

“AI is serving as a superpower,” Kocalar said. “It’s giving us newer players the chance to out-compete the incumbents without massive engineering resources or capital.” The company has raised $3.3 million from investors including YC and General Catalyst.

Cory Levy, who runs an educational program for founders called Z Fellows, said he’s seeing more high school and college dropouts, a trend that began shortly after OpenAI publicly released ChatGPT and has accelerated in line with the AI boom.

Levy said builders who came of age during previous tech eras, like the dot-com or mobile waves, can be “stuck in the old ways.” Meanwhile, “young people are and will be AI-native” and are learning to build tools in minutes or hours that used to take engineering teams weeks or months.

Not every young founder is leaving college, of course. Some aren’t even finishing high school. One recent participant in Z Fellows is 16-year-old John Kessler, a founder of AI polling startup Aaru.