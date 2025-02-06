Tesla — and its Fremont factory in particular — was among a group of Bay Area companies that were to be audited by the OFCCP in 2024 . That investigation was still underway, and findings had not been made public, when the office was shut down.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which operates under a different department, sued Tesla in September 2023 for “widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees.” That case is ongoing even as Tesla’s board promised to end discrimination at company sites .

The Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs enforced equal employment laws for federal contractors. The office’s employees now have little to do besides notifying companies that they will no longer be audited for potential discrimination — and, in some cases, that they won’t have to pay outstanding fines.

A federal investigation of potential workplace discrimination at Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. has been halted after President Trump signed a Jan. 21 executive order that all but shut down the agency in charge of it, The Standard has learned.

Tesla’s letter was one among dozens in California alone, according to Levin. OFCCP investigators were set to review the practices of more than 2,000 U.S. companies this year, including 211 in California, according to federal data that is no longer online . Investigations have been canceled at the San Francisco offices of Google, Meta, Blackrock, Sony, and PG&E, among others.

The OFCCP sent Tesla a letter last week stating that its review had stopped. “We had to mail the companies we audit to tell them they no longer have to comply with our rules or regulations,” said Aliyah Levin, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2391, which represents 1,200 federal workers in San Francisco and eight Western states.

Since 2012, workers at the Fremont factory have complained of rampant, systemic racial abuse from management. Black workers were routinely referred to by slurs, they said, and threatening graffiti-covered restrooms and work and break areas.

In agreements the companies signed with the agency, all three agreed to conduct annual pay equity analyses and face continued federal security for five years.

In 2020, Cisco was fined $2 million for underpaying women, as well as Black and Latino employees, compared with their white male counterparts.

In 2021, Google was fined $2.6 million for the same offense, which affected thousands of women, including nearly 300 staffers in San Francisco.

In 2022, LinkedIn was fined $1.8 million for paying hundreds of female engineering and marketing employees in San Francisco and Sunnyvale less than men who held the same jobs.

Despite its lack of name recognition, OFCCP for years served as an effective civil rights watchdog for Silicon Valley- and San Francisco-based tech companies.

The OFCCP was created by executive order in 1965 under President Lyndon Johnson to ensure that federal contractors do not discriminate against employees on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The office oversees approximately one-fifth of the U.S. labor force, according to its fast-shrinking website, by regulating the practices of private companies that contract with the federal government.

President Trump deemed the agency an “illegal” diversity, equity, and inclusion program, revoking Johnson’s executive order with his own.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, a blueprint for a right-wing takeover of government that is often touted as a roadmap for Trump’s second term in office, advocated for the elimination of the agency.

Acting Labor Secretary Vincent N. Micone, whose department oversees the office, ordered staff to stop all work in a Jan. 24 email that was obtained by The Standard.

“Cease and desist all investigative and enforcement activity under the rescinded Executive Order 11246 and the regulations promulgated under it,” Micone wrote. “This includes all pending cases, conciliation agreements, investigations, complaints, and any other enforcement-related or investigative activity.”