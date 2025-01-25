Sangita Kumar wasn’t shocked by President Donald Trump’s executive orders this week attacking diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives; she’d been anticipating them for months as part of the “slowly building terror” around his second term.

But as founder of Oakland-based Be the Change Consulting, she’s anxious about the social impact of the orders, as well as their ramifications on her 13-year-old business. Kumar started her firm to improve the culture of companies and organizations and has worked with the likes of BART and the de Young Museum.

“We’re bracing for a dramatic shrinkage in our DEI portfolio,” she said. Her San Francisco clients for DEI training have included the Planning Department, the Department of Public Health, and a private school.

Even before the orders, Fortune 500 companies like Meta, Walmart, and McDonald’s started slashing programs and departments focused on DEI. Trump’s directives eliminate DEI-related programs at federal agencies but also signal that corporations and nonprofits could be investigated for having such initiatives.

Now, local companies and nonprofits built around this type of work are scrambling to recalibrate and find a way to work within the new regime — or around it.

“Our team is taking time off right now to cope with the chaos of how things are unfolding,” said Alex Suggs, cofounder of the consultancy Different DEI, via email. Another diversity-focused startup founder refused to speak on the record in case “our business is deemed illegal” or could be targeted by lawsuits.

“Everybody’s trying to be cautious — the main thing right now is just trying to wade through a lot of the confusion that’s out here,” said Bo Young Lee, president of the nonprofit AnitaB and former chief DEI officer at Uber.

AnitaB, which supports women in tech, and like-minded organizations are trying to parse exactly how the executive orders might affect their work. “We want to make sure that we can continue our mission but also stay within the guardrails being created,” Lee said. “We just don’t know what those guardrails really are right now.”

She foresees a chilling effect on inclusion efforts at private firms, with grim results: She believes the cessation of DEI-related initiatives will make companies less effective, with worse output.