‘We risk it all’: Bay Area nonprofits reel from Trump funding cuts and chaos

The last week of January may have been the scariest time in Lance Toma’s 30-year career.

On Jan. 27, he was among thousands of U.S. nonprofit leaders who were horrified to learn that the federal Office of Management and Budget had ordered a halt on payments for virtually every grant. Those grants amount to more than half the budget for the San Francisco Community Health Center, which Toma leads.

Temporary relief came two days later, when public outcry and lawsuits pressured President Donald Trump’s administration to rescind the order. But it was short-lived: On Feb. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified Toma that it was terminating a $2 million grant because his facility’s HIV prevention program for trans youth of color runs afoul of an executive order aimed at gender ideology.

Whiplash came again by week’s end, when a federal court in Rhode Island told Toma it had issued a temporary restraining order preventing that funding freeze. His organization is continuing its HIV prevention program. But Toma has little confidence that the funds will keep flowing for the two years left on the grant’s term.