Lurie under YIMBY pressure to embrace aggressive rezoning plan

The debate could mark a political test for Lurie, who expressed support for housing on the campaign trail but has said little about the rezoning effort since. Pro-housing advocates have flagged political liabilities for the mayor should he decide to seek a second term.

A new version of the state-mandated rezoning plan is set to drop this spring, and the city has until January to send it to Sacramento, setting up a potential skirmish of neighborhood preservationists and anti-displacement activists versus pro-development and YIMBY forces .

With the deadline fast approaching for San Francisco to submit a plan to create tens of thousands of housing units , Mayor Daniel Lurie will soon have to plant a flag in the ground on one of the city’s most contentious issues.

The memo explains that the city must issue permits for 29,049 housing units by 2027; the clock started ticking in 2023. If the city does not meet that goal, it could be forced to commit to more rezoning.

In a Jan. 31 meeting memo, Ned Segal, Lurie’s housing and economic development policy chief, informed the mayor that “YIMBY groups now warn of legal and political risks of a too-timid approach in the rezoning currently underway.”

Get the inside scoop on City Hall and local politics in our twice weekly Power Play newsletter.

“A decision does not need to be made in this [Jan. 31] meeting but in the near future the planning department will need direction from YOUR office,” the memo states.

It seems unlikely the city will meet that target: San Francisco has issued permits for 4,307 housing units since 2023, according to the Planning Department.

This month, the mayor announced a task force to speed up the permitting system — but the high cost of materials and labor have made it extremely difficult to build anything in the city, said Corey Smith, executive director of the Housing Action Coalition.

“Nobody is applying to build housing projects right now,” Smith said. “When they pencil it out, they lose money. Investors are not about losing money.”

The city could avoid retriggering a rezoning if the plans that are currently under development accommodate more housing units than is required under state law, according to Chris Elmendorf, a University of California at Davis law professor specializing in housing policy.

“If the rezoning creates a lot more capacity than the minimum required, then the circuit breaker wouldn’t be triggered at all,” he explained, referring to the penalty that requires the city to go back and rezone.

Jane Natoli, the San Francisco organizing director for YIMBY Action, said if rezoning occurs, it would happen right around the time Lurie’s first term ends. “Do you really want to be rezoning again in two years if you’re running for reelection?” she asked. “Do you want to have this conversation again in a couple of years or not?”

Natoli said she and other YIMBY members are advocating for greater density along Van Ness Avenue, stretches of Geary Boulevard, west of Masonic Avenue, and elsewhere.