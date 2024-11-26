But just as it is about to cross the finish line, a disagreement over whether to evict tenants who use illegal drugs is sparking a dust-up.

At the center of the battle is 1174 Folsom St., a building the city hopes to soon fill with LGBTQ youth between the ages of 18 and 24 who are coming from homeless shelters or transitional housing.

Two competing visions over how to tackle the homelessness and drug abuse crises are dividing elected officials, residents, and activists on San Francisco’s east side — all over just 42 units of housing.

“That’s not at all this population,” said Gael Isaiah Lala-Chávez, executive director of LYRIC, the on-site service provider. “This population is literally trying to survive.”

Others, including the property manager and homelessness nonprofits, claim the current leasing rules do not allow for drug use and that Dorsey is trying to delay the project. They say the housing clients are escaping conservative areas of the state and country that have passed anti-LGBTQ laws — and claim drug use shouldn’t be a significant concern.

“SoMa has become a dumping ground,” said Ryan Zin, co-owner of Bay of Burma, a restaurant on the bottom floor of the Folsom Street project that has been the site of multiple armed robberies.

The west SoMa neighborhood has become a hot spot for open-air drug dealing and crime, residents say. Some are siding with Supervisor Matt Dorsey, arguing that there are insufficient rules to ensure that the Folsom housing remains drug-free. The group is advocating for additional anti-drug language in the project’s paperwork.

The disagreement reflects a wider ideological skirmish on San Francisco’s streets.

Academics and activists have long argued that the best way to combat homelessness, drug use, and mental health crises is to get the street population under a roof — a philosophy known as the “housing first” model. The idea is that once people are housed, regardless of their drug habits or other behaviors, many of the underlying issues can be addressed.

But another school of thought, one that has gained momentum under Dorsey and Mayor London Breed, is a push for housing environments in which drug use is prohibited. The issue is a personal one for both officials: Dorsey is a recovering addict, and Breed lost a younger sister to an overdose.

The effort comes as thousands of San Franciscans have died from overdoses in recent years, mostly due to fentanyl, a drug that many officials and experts say has changed the game when it comes to fighting illegal substance use. Additionally, the city is clamping down on public camping after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that local governments have the power to be stricter on homeless encampments.

“I’m all for housing first,” said Keith Humphreys, a Stanford professor who was a drug policy expert for the Obama administration. “We have very good evidence that living in a clean and sober environment is really good for people’s health.”