“We're excited about the possibility of a sober living environment for people who have struggled with addiction and are in a situation where it's hard to maintain sobriety because of their environment,” said Mayor London Breed at a press conference on Thursday. “And when we were in places like the Tenderloin community—and I met with a number of people there—they were looking for other alternatives, and this site presents a possible alternative.”

The 150-unit facility would be located at Hotel North Beach on Kearny Street and individuals who have already been sober for a year could move in. Officials said no drug testing will take place at the facility, though residents who repeatedly relapse will be transferred to other housing options.

San Francisco is considering opening its first long-term, city-funded sober living community in Chinatown, a proposal that comes as scrutiny mounts over a wave of drug deaths that have hit the city in recent years, though some locals aren't happy about its potential opening.

While sober living communities already exist in San Francisco, they’re aimed at transitioning drug or alcohol users into permanent housing over a period of up to 90 days, said Emily Cohen, a spokesperson for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which would operate the facility along with the Tenderloin Housing Clinic.

The city’s proposal would be the first time it is devoting its own funds to a facility that will house people indefinitely with abstinence in mind and supportive services attached. About 8,000 people live in permanent supportive housing in San Francisco—and drug overdoses are very common inside the facilities—a crisis that some attribute to a loneliness epidemic that the community-centered approach of sober living wants to counter, said officials on Thursday.