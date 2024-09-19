“It’s not fun anymore,” said Carmen Sierra. “The drugs we’re doing have gone so far away from what we were originally trying to do.”

There were 248 rehab admissions between April and June — the most since at least January 2021, data show . And many street drug users say the lifestyle they once had is dead.

As the city launched a crackdown on visible drug markets last year, overdose totals climbed to record numbers . But now, rehabs are seeing a surge in patients, and overdose fatalities are down over the past three months — though still alarmingly high — in line with the national trend .

Fentanyl users living on the Tenderloin’s streets say they’ve had enough. Many are chronically sick. They face near-constant scrutiny from law enforcement. And now, the drugs don’t work like they used to. San Francisco’s fentanyl purity has dropped over the past few months, according to more than a dozen Tenderloin drug users and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The supply is diluted with unknown chemicals, plastics, and hygiene products, they say, earning the weaker drugs a new nickname: “soap” .

Drug users who spoke to The Standard speculated that enforcement of dealing — which has amounted to nearly 1,300 arrests and the removal of 540 pounds of drugs since May 2023 — has forced a drop in purity.

“It tastes like Fisherman’s Wharf,” a man who gave the name Apache said of the fentanyl. “It tastes the way a wet inner tube smells.”

DEA data show that fentanyl purity across California has dropped to 23% from 29% last year. City health and law enforcement officials have refused to speculate as to why.

The Department of Public Health has deployed street medics, expanded hours at intake centers, opened hundreds of new treatment beds and deregulated prescriptions to withdrawal medications. Gary McCoy, a spokesperson for San Francisco’s largest drug treatment nonprofit, HealthRIGHT 360, said his organization has also fixed staffing issues that caused patients to be turned away by raising salaries and investing in recruitment.

The city has also dramatically increased its distribution of naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, distributing more than twice the number of doses in the first half of this year than in all of 2021.