“He was just so alone,” she said. “He had nobody.”

Roome alerted neighbors, some of whom fled in horror, before spending hours with the body while authorities investigated, she said. It’s not uncommon to see homeless people use the garden for shelter, she explained, but the discovery of Spruell’s body three years ago haunts her to this day.

The body of 30-year-old Greg Spruell lay stiff in the wooded hideout leading to Coit Tower, a popular San Francisco tourist destination and home to the city’s famous wild parrots. His bare feet were swollen and covered in scabs. A pipe he had used to smoke fentanyl and methamphetamine lay beside him.

Adrianna Roome was watering flowers in a community garden near her home when she noticed a man lying motionless, clutching a suitcase filled with his belongings.

While the overdose crisis isn’t unique to San Francisco, the city’s density and unaffordability create a stage for this misery that is distinctly horrifying.

Empty office towers and luxury condos cast long shadows over bodies sprawled on sidewalks downtown. The pastel hues of the city’s houses glow behind the silhouettes of tents and RVs. Parks, buses, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and historic landmarks have become grave sites.

New data from the chief medical examiner’s office, analyzed by The Standard, show that at least 730 people fatally overdosed in public places over the past four years, accounting for 26% of the city’s drug deaths during that period.

Some bodies went unnoticed for days or weeks, tucked away in alleys, inside tents, vehicles, or under freeways. Others who died struggled publicly, foam and blood bubbling at their lips, as bystanders tried to revive them or call paramedics.

Many were discovered by more than one person, making it likely that hundreds, possibly more than 1,000 San Franciscans, have encountered overdose deaths on the city’s streets in the past four years.

In the wake of this unprecedented loss of life — more than 3,000 drug fatalities since January 2020, enough to fill all the event space at City Hall — some say they’ve become desensitized to finding death on their doorsteps. Others say they’ll be forever haunted by memories of the strangers whom they watched die, mortified by their inability to save them.