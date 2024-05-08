The 19-year-old vanished around Golden Gate Park in May 2013. To this day, his parents still have no idea what happened to their son.

Over a decade after his disappearance, Sean Sidi’s room in his parents’ Bernal Heights home remains almost exactly how he left it.

A Pokémon ball sits on his bookshelf, along with a model boat he made in elementary school. Pictures of his childhood soccer teams hang on the wall. The colorful sheets on his bunk bed are slightly unmade.

“We’re not wealthy,” said Ed Ryan, whose son, Eamon Ryan, disappeared in San Francisco in 2020. “So it’s not news.”

When Mint Butterfield, the teenage child of a billionaire who co-founded Slack, went missing for a week in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last month, the saga was widely publicized across international media, including in The Standard. In contrast, most cases of missing people in the city are never reported in the press. The reasons can vary, but parents of the missing often cite cultural and socioeconomic issues.

Sean is among 1,463 people who have gone missing in San Francisco and have yet to be found, according to the city’s police department. But most of their names remain sealed to the public, and many of their stories may never be told.

The San Francisco Police Department says it’s actively investigating cases on its missing persons list, which numbers over 1,400 people, but families who have long-missing loved ones say they’ve seen little evidence of that ongoing detective work. Several told The Standard they haven’t received as much as a phone call from the police department in over a decade.

Missing in plain sight

Roughly 1,900 homeless people live in the surrounding district, according to a count conducted in February 2022. Among the tents and crowds of people suffering are lost loved ones whose families are looking for them.

The Tenderloin neighborhood in downtown San Francisco has been called a “containment zone” by critics of how the city has handled the drug and homelessness crises.

Liz Breuilly, a volunteer detective who locates missing people in San Francisco, said that teen disappearances in the neighborhood are not uncommon. She hears about a teen who’s gone missing in the Tenderloin roughly once a month, she said.

Breuilly said she found 11 missing people in San Francisco in April alone. Many of the people Breuilly finds have no idea anyone was looking for them. Almost all are unaware of how much time has passed since they last spoke to their family.

Eamon Ryan was last seen in San Francisco in June 2020. His father has visited San Francisco's Tenderloin four times to look for him. | Source: Courtesy Ed Ryan

The Butterfield case represented a rare moment when the public seemingly cared about someone on the Tenderloin’s streets, she said.

“I think a lot of us walk by these people, and we think they don't have families that are desperately searching for them,” she said. “But there are hundreds and hundreds of Mint Butterfields out there.”

Bruce Maitland, founder of the group Private Investigations for the Missing, said he’s found that areas with large concentrations of homeless people tend to have a correspondingly high number of missing people. In such cases, Maitland said he sometimes discovers people who have “chosen” to go missing.

However, Breuilly said the people she locates are usually grateful to know their family still cares.