More people were reported overdosing on drugs in Downtown’s United Nations Plaza than on any other block in San Francisco during the past five years, according to fire department data reviewed by The Standard.

Last year, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to 545 calls reporting possible overdoses around U.N. Plaza—including the 1100 block of Market Street, Seventh and Market streets and the other intersections bordering the drug-plagued square—and fielded 307 calls there in the first seven months of this year.

Since at least 2018, the 1100 block of Market Street running along the south side of the plaza had more than twice as many possible overdose calls as any other address in the city.

The fire department’s data may include some medical emergencies initially reported as overdoses but ultimately caused by other underlying health conditions, the department clarified in a statement. The numbers don’t include overdoses that were dealt with by private ambulance companies or those that were reversed by private citizens or nonprofit workers.

The city is on pace for a record number of fatal overdoses in 2023, counting over 400 lives lost to drugs in the first half of the year.