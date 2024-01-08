Casper Green, a homeless man in San Francisco who struggles with addiction, says he was 10 years old when he first overdosed on drugs. Miraculously, he survived with little recollection of what happened. Since then, Green, who now uses fentanyl, claims he would have died four more times—if it hadn’t been for the overdose-reversal medication Narcan.

For many people, a near-fatal overdose would serve as a wake-up call to change their behavior. But for Green, and for an untold number of other people using drugs on San Francisco’s streets, an overdose is more likely to send them deeper into the cycle of addiction.

“You just OD’d, and you’d think, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do this drug no more,’” Green told The Standard. “But it makes you want to get high again.”

Once Narcan—the brand name for the opioid antagonist naloxone—is administered after an overdose, a drug user’s brain quickly stops feeling the effect of any opioid they ingested, according to physician and University of California San Francisco addiction expert Ayesha Appa. That rapid de-escalation of the high sends victims into a state that’s known as “feeling sick.”

“There’s this emotional roller coaster,” Appa said. “Some people have described to me being grateful to be alive. … It can also be really traumatic.”

San Francisco has embraced Narcan as a tool to combat an overdose crisis that reached unprecedented levels in 2023. A record-breaking 752 people died of drug overdoses through the end of November. (City data for December is not yet available.)